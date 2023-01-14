Newcastle eye blockbuster move for Wolverhampton star

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in bringing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to St. James’ Park at the end of the season.

The Portugal international is out of contract at Molineux in the summer of 2024 and next summer will be one of the last chances Wolves will have to get any money for one of their star players.

The 25-year-old is open to a move away from the club after playing a total of 234 times for Wolves, scoring 28 goals and providing 12 assists throughout his five-and-a-half years.

According to the Daily Mail , Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in the Portuguese star, although no contact has been made with either the player or Wolves.

Arsenal and Barcelona are two other clubs keeping an eye on Neves’ situation at Molineux and it should make for an interesting race when the time comes for bids to be submitted.