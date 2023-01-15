The Professional Footballers’ Association has issued a statement following an incident that took place following the full-time whistle in the North London derby.
After Arsenal saw out a 2-0 win, Aaron Ramsdale was shown celebrating in front of the home (Tottenham Hotspur) supporters by kissing the Gunners’ crest on his shirt.
Spurs forward Richarlison then jumped onto the scene to confront the goalkeeper and ended by shoving him numerous times as Ramsdale went to pick up his water bottle.
The England international then had his back turned away from the stands as a Spurs supporter stood on the advertising boards and kicked Ramsdale in his back – a truly reckless and unforgivable action.
Post-match, Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it sportsmanlike but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.
“It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It is a sour taste but I’m sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room.”
PFA statement on Ramsdale incident
The PFA have since released their statement, saying (via The Athletic): “Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced.
“As the players’ union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”
Ramsey shoukd not have teased Spurs supporters if he did not then it willnot happen
Totally I blame Ramsey fir what happened
What you have just written has annoyed me so if I come round your house and punch you in the face apparently you think that’s acceptable. Grow up
And that justifies the violent act? Not surprising: you must be cut from the same cloth! Shame on you and that idiot!
Raymond, couldn’t agree more. Fair do’s kissing the badge in front of the Goons at the other end, but doing it in front of a stand with 17000 Spurs fans in! It’s called incitement.
What you have just written has annoyed me so if I come round your house and punch you in the face apparently you think that’s acceptable. Grow up
Closed stadium for 3 home m’s is minimum…
Please are you really listing to yourself, since when that become a crime?
If you didn’t have something reasonable to say, you better keep it and don’t make a disgusting statement.