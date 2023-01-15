The Professional Footballers’ Association has issued a statement following an incident that took place following the full-time whistle in the North London derby.

After Arsenal saw out a 2-0 win, Aaron Ramsdale was shown celebrating in front of the home (Tottenham Hotspur) supporters by kissing the Gunners’ crest on his shirt.

Spurs forward Richarlison then jumped onto the scene to confront the goalkeeper and ended by shoving him numerous times as Ramsdale went to pick up his water bottle.

The England international then had his back turned away from the stands as a Spurs supporter stood on the advertising boards and kicked Ramsdale in his back – a truly reckless and unforgivable action.

Post-match, Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it sportsmanlike but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.

“It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It is a sour taste but I’m sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room.”

PFA statement on Ramsdale incident

The PFA have since released their statement, saying (via The Athletic): “Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced.



“As the players’ union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”