Jude Bellingham: Bild TV presenter drops massive LFC news as Klopp’s transfer hopes get monumental lift

Liverpool have been handed a potentially huge boost in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, is high up on the Reds shortlist, but likely to have multiple clubs in the mix to lure him away from the Bundesliga, the England international’s future is far from decided.

Liverpool are, and will continue to be, in the running for his signature though. Manager Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of new midfield options, and Dortmund’s young superstar is on course to become one of the sport’s best.

With the playmaker’s current club understood to be trying to extend his contract, Liverpool face a challenge when it comes to signing him, whether that be in the summer, or windows further down the line.

However, according to BILD TV reporter Valentina Maceri, the 19-year-old does not appear keen to extend his stay with the Black and Yellows – promoting suggestions he could in fact soon be heading to the Premier League, and perhaps even Anfield.

“For now, I don’t think he will sign a new contract,” Maceri said.

“There has been no official offers as yet from Borussia Dortmund as of yet. And for now they want to give Bellingham all the time he needs to make a decision.

“For now, Bellingham wants to focus on Dortmund because at the weekend there is the reset of the Bundesliga.”