Exclusive: Man United “very confident” of keeping star linked with Real Madrid & Juventus transfer interest

Manchester United are very confident of tying Alejandro Garnacho down to a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils look like they have a real talent on their hands in Garnacho, who has done well to break into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans this season, though his long-term future has not yet been resolved.

The 18-year-old is due to be out of contract in 2024, and there’s been some talk of Real Madrid and Juventus keeping an eye on his situation.

Romano, however, says Man Utd are very confident they’ll be able to keep Garnacho, and he adds that Real and Juve are yet to hold any talks over signing the youngster.

United fans will hope for an official confirmation from the club soon, but for now it sounds like things are heading in the right direction with talks over Garnacho’s new contract.

“I’m told Manchester United are very confident on new deal for Alejandro Garnacho to be agreed in the next weeks or months,” Romano said.

“Talks are ongoing and Man Utd feel it’s close. Real Madrid and Juventus have not started contacts to sign the Argentinian talent, as of now.”