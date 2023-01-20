Erik Ten Hag speaks about Jadon Sancho’s Man United return

Jadon Sancho has not played for Man United since October last year.

The English winger has struggled since his £73m (Sky Sports) move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Following a poor run of form, the 22-year-old has slipped further and further down his manager’s pecking order. Losing his place most recently to Marcus Rashford, who has reinvented himself under Erik Ten Hag, and forced to compete with summer-signing Antony on the opposite flank, Sancho has been unable to claw back a place in the Red Devils’ starting 11.

Given an extended period of time away from first-team action, Sancho’s last competitive appearance came against Chelsea in the Premier League nearly three months ago.

However, spotted recently back in training recently (Daily Mail), there has been speculation that the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man could be back in contention to feature for the Red Devils, but Ten Hag remains cautious over the 22-year-old’s availability.

“I can’t answer that question,” the Dutchman told reporters on Friday, as quoted by the BBC’s Simon Peach.

“He’s making the next step because (Tuesday) he was for the first time in team training… we will extend that in the coming days, the coming week and then go step by step.”

United’s next match, which is set to be against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.