Chelsea hold talks with Euro giants for £35m-rated defender

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a defender before the January transfer window closes and they have identified the Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries as a potential target.

According to a report from 90min, Chelsea have already held talks to explore a potential move for the Dutch international and Inter Milan are reportedly quoting a price of around £35 million.

Chelsea right-back Reece James has had his fair share of injury problems this season and it is no surprise that Graham Potter is looking to bring in another full-back.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has been a key player for club and country this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues. Dumfries can operate as a right-back as well as a wing-back. He could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack going forward.

Furthermore, James can operate as the right-sided center back and Potter will be able to use both players in starting lineup depending on the opposition.

The opportunity to join the London club is likely to be an attractive proposition for the defender and he could be tempted to move this month. Moving to the Premier League would be a major step up in the 26-year-old’s career and it would allow him to showcase his ability on a bigger platform.

Chelsea have been very active during the January transfer window and they have improved their squad considerably. Adding more depth and quality to their defense will only help them improve further.

The reported £35 million asking price seems quite reasonable for an established defender like Dumfries and he could prove to be a bargain in the long run.