Video: Tidy finish from Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool ahead vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Brighton at the Amex thanks to a goal from Harvey Elliott. 

The match has been an entertaining affair with both sides having a shot blocked off the line before the opener went in.

That eventually came at the half and hour mark as Liverpool broke away with speed. Mohamed Salah played Elliott through on goal before the 19-year-old produced a tidy finish to give the Reds the lead in the tie.

More Stories / Latest News
“Drives me mad” – Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star for one sloppy moment vs Reading
Tottenham submit offer for €25m star as they look to bring in centre-back before Deadline Day
Liverpool journalist says Reds are keeping an eye on manager to replace Jurgen Klopp
More Stories Harvey Elliott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.