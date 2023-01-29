Video: Tidy finish from Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool ahead vs Brighton

Liverpool have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Brighton at the Amex thanks to a goal from Harvey Elliott.

The match has been an entertaining affair with both sides having a shot blocked off the line before the opener went in.

That eventually came at the half and hour mark as Liverpool broke away with speed. Mohamed Salah played Elliott through on goal before the 19-year-old produced a tidy finish to give the Reds the lead in the tie.