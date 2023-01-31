Barcelona make loan offer for player who also held transfer talks with Liverpool

Barcelona have reportedly seen a loan offer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat turned down, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as Romano claims Barca tried their luck with an initial offer to sign the Morocco international on loan for €3-4m, with the option to make it permanent for €40m.

Fiorentina, however, were seemingly not keen on this proposal and turned it down…

Barcelona opening proposal for Sofyan Amrabat was loan deal, buy option not mandatory for €40m total package — it has been rejected by Fiorentina. ??? #DeadlineDay The loan fee was close to €3/4m but Fiorentina have turned down the bid. pic.twitter.com/wdGknoirtF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

As recently revealed by journalist ?nas Bakhkhar via Empire of the Kop, Amrabat has also previously been approached by Liverpool, though the deal never worked out due to the competition for places at Anfield, and with other midfield targets also on the club’s radar at the time.

Amrabat had an outstanding World Cup, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move soon.

Liverpool or Barcelona would undoubtedly benefit from his arrival, but for the time being it looks like Barca showing the strongest interest, but with Fiorentina not playing ball.