Barcelona make loan offer for player who also held transfer talks with Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Barcelona have reportedly seen a loan offer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat turned down, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as Romano claims Barca tried their luck with an initial offer to sign the Morocco international on loan for €3-4m, with the option to make it permanent for €40m.

Fiorentina, however, were seemingly not keen on this proposal and turned it down…

As recently revealed by journalist ?nas Bakhkhar via Empire of the Kop, Amrabat has also previously been approached by Liverpool, though the deal never worked out due to the competition for places at Anfield, and with other midfield targets also on the club’s radar at the time.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United midfielder ruled out for up to three months with injury
(Photo) Arsenal attacker joins Norwich City on loan
(Photo) Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich on loan, shirt number confirmed

Amrabat had an outstanding World Cup, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move soon.

Liverpool or Barcelona would undoubtedly benefit from his arrival, but for the time being it looks like Barca showing the strongest interest, but with Fiorentina not playing ball.

More Stories Sofyan Amrabat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.