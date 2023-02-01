According to WP SportoweFakty (via Sport Witness), Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz received an offer from LAFC on Tuesday.

The report stated that Leeds had given the ‘green light’ for the attacking midfielder to be sold in the January transfer window.

However, the transfer did not materialize as the loan agreement between Leeds and UD Ibiza, where Bogusz was currently playing, could not be terminated.

The Spanish club deemed Bogusz as vital for their second half of the season and were unable to find a suitable replacement for him on deadline day.

As a result, Bogusz will remain with UD Ibiza for the rest of the season.

This information was confirmed by journalist Piotr Ko?mi?ski, who took to Twitter to explain that the transfer was “blocked” by UD Ibiza.

He tweeted: “Everything indicates that Ibiza finally blocked the transfer. The terms were already set, Leeds gave the green light, the Americans wanted it, but the Spaniards “laid down” the deal.”

According to the Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera (via Sport Witness), Bogusz was eager to move to LAFC after Leeds accepted their offer, but the Spanish club were unable to reach an agreement with Jesse Marsch’s side.