Eddie Howe loves how ‘incredible’ Man United player carries the ball, he wants him at Newcastle

Eddie Howe is a big fan of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and wants to bring him to Newcastle. 

With Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Marcel Sabitzer all signed this season, McTominay now finds himself falling down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The lack of minutes could cause him frustration, and Newcastle manager Howe wants to take advantage of that.

According to The Athletic, Howe is a huge fan of his ball-carrying ability but Newcastle will now have to wait until the summer to try and sign him.

