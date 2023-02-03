“Worth sacrificing” – Collymore defends Chelsea star’s questionable attitude

The January transfer window saw the British transfer record smashed.

Former Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez completed a staggering £106m move to Chelsea. The Argentine sensation’s transfer saw him surpass Man City’s Jack Grealish as the country’s most expensive player.

However, following the 22-year-old’s eye-watering switch to Stamford Bridge, Benfica president Rui Costa lifted the lid on how the deal came to be.

During a recent interview, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Costa, who spoke about Fernandez’s record-breaking move to Chelsea, said: “From the moment Enzo realised [Chelsea would pay] the value of the clause it was unrelenting. We tried to insist, but the player did not show any openness to continuing at Benfica. I proposed to Chelsea that he stay until the summer for a lower value, but the player did not want to continue at Benfica – and this is when everything changed.”

Although Costa’s revelation may prompt concerns that Fernandez’s attitude means he lacks competitiveness, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore thinks the World Cup winner made the right decision to push for a move.

“I have seen Fernandez’s attitude and competitiveness raise some questions, but I understand why he may have pushed for a move to Chelsea, despite being offered the chance to stay with Benfica until the end of the season,” the ex-Villian said.

“Although by sticking around until the end of the season may have meant he could have won the Portuguese title, having an extra six months with Chelsea will do a lot more for him in the long run.

“He’ll have time to settle into a new home in London, he’ll have time to learn and adapt to Graham Potter’s ideas and philosophy and he’ll get Premier League experience under his belt. All of that, in my opinion, is worth sacrificing the Portuguese league title for.”

Highlighting how the first six months in a new country could help Fernandez in the long run, Collymore makes a very good point. Although Benfica fans may not look back on the saga fondly, Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be delighted that the 22-year-old made the switch now, as opposed to at the end of the season.