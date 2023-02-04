BBC pundit spots Jurgen Klopp touchline behaviour at Wolves that will worry Liverpool fans

Liverpool were on the wrong side of another hammering on Saturday as the Reds were defeated 3-0 by Wolves and a pundit spotted a worrying sign from Jurgen Klopp during the match.

Apart from a brief spell at the start of the second half, Jurgen Klopp’s side were once again outclassed by the relegation-threatened outfit and it was not the first time in recent weeks.

Commentating on the game for the BBC, Gary Rose noticed that Klopp had barely left his bench in the second half, which is unusual for the German coach.

“Leading 3-0 and Julen Lopetegui is still right up on the edge of his technical area. Jurgen Klopp in contrast feels to have rarely stepped off the bench,” Rose wrote.

“The oles are coming out now as Wolves toy with their opponents.”

This season has been a very tough one for Klopp and although the German coach is unlikely to lose motivation to turn things around, the signs from today’s clash were not good.

