Manchester United and Liverpool to send scouts to watch Everton star

Manchester United and Liverpool are to send scouts to watch Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite is currently on loan at PSV where he is enjoying an impressive spell with the Dutch side. It was a bit of a slow start for Branthwaite, but the 20-year-old has become a regular starter over the last few months.

Everton are currently overloaded with central defenders so there could be a chance that they cash in on Branthwaite in the summer, especially if you consider their financial difficulties.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United and Liverpool could swoop in with both clubs to send scouts to watch Branthwaite next week.

There’s no doubt Branthwaite has a bright future in the game but Everton are in a position where they can’t always turn down significant offers for some of their players.

Branthwaite was signed from Carlisle United for just £1m according to the report from the Daily Mail, so Everton, you’d imagine, could make a hefty profit on the young defender.

This would allow Everton to improve their squad elsewhere using the money made from a player who isn’t currently having an impact at the club.