Newcastle United are reportedly looking to sign the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

As per Fichajes, Newcastle want to sign a defensive midfielder and they have identified the 21-year-old as a target.

Eddie Howe has assembled an impressive squad at Newcastle, but they need to improve their midfield in order to truly challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons. Bruno Guimaraes is the only midfielder at the club capable of playing for an elite club right now.

Apparently, the Brazilian wants to play with more freedom next season and Howe is looking to bring in a defensive midfielder who will allow Guimaraes to flourish in a more advanced role.

Ugarte has done well for Sporting CP this season and he managed to impress in the UEFA Champions League as well. The 21-year-old has all the makings of a prodigious talent and he could be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League side.

Apparently, the player has a release clause of €60 million (£53m) in his contract and Newcastle will have to trigger his buyout clause in order to sign him at the end of the season.

The Magpies should look to make their move quickly before Ugarte decides to renew his deal with Sporting CP. The Portuguese outfit will look to raise his release clause to €80 million if he signs an extension.

Newcastle have the financial muscle to trigger his release clause, but the €60 million fee might not be justified right now. Ugarte is yet to prove himself at a high level consistently and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies are prepared to take a chance on him.