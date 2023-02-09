Liverpool advised to bring in surprise manager to rebuild after nightmare season

Liverpool are being advised to make a surprise move for former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick this summer.

The Reds will need a new sporting director once Julian Ward leaves his post, and that could be an ideal position for Rangnick, who is more experienced in that kind of role than as a manager.

The German tactician had a bit of a nightmare spell at Old Trafford, and it may be that he won’t be too keen to return to England any time soon, though this would obviously be a different kind of situation.

Man Utd were in a dire run of form when Rangnick took over, and it was too big a job for him to try to restore confidence and change the way they played.

At Liverpool, however, he’ll surely find himself in a generally better set-up, and he should be on a similar wavelength to Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool Echo think it would be a good idea, with journalist Theo Squires explaining numerous reasons why this could be a good fit.

Rangnick is considered highly influential in German football, with Klopp and others like Thomas Tuchel speaking very highly of him in the past.