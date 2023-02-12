Chelsea duo unlikely to sign contract extensions beyond 2024

Chelsea duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic are unlikely to sign contract extensions beyond 2024.

With Chelsea bringing in a host of new players over the last few transfer windows and spending likely to continue in the summer, some of Chelsea’s current crop may be sweating over their future at the club.

If Chelsea continue bringing in multiple players per window, they will naturally have to offload a fair few in order to name a 25-man Premier League squad.

Now, according to Simon Phillips, speaking to GiveMeSport, Kovacic and Loftus-Cheek could be two of the players that leave Chelsea over the next 18 months.

“You’ve got the situations with Mateo Kovacic’s contract, 2024, Loftus-Cheek as well, 2024. So those are two midfielders that I’d be surprised with if any of them ended up extending as things stand.”

Chelsea have plenty of midfield options now that Enzo Fernandez has joined the club and if Denis Zakaria is signed on a permanent deal you’d imagine Loftus-Cheek or Kovacic will begin to consider their options.

Both players only have a year left on their deals in the summer so it could be time for Chelsea to cash in to avoid them leaving on free transfers.

Chelsea are continuously linked to even more midfielders despite their recent signings and you wouldn’t put it past Todd Boehly splashing the cash once again in the summer.