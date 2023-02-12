(Video) Mykhaylo Mudryk slams Chelsea teammate saying they “need” to replace him

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been caught saying that Chelsea “need” to replace Marc Cucurella.

It’s been a tough start for Cucurella since signing for Chelsea from Brighton and his latest performance against West Ham left a lot to be desired.

Cucurella certainly isn’t the only player struggling at Chelsea this season, but new signing Mudryk has now called for the Spanish defender to be replaced despite only being at the club for a few weeks, as seen in the video below.

Mudryk may only be having a little joke around but I’m not sure Cucurella will find the video too funny.

