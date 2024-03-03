Chelsea could reportedly be ready to keep on paying a share of Marc Cucurella’s wages as they seek to get him a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Spanish left-back has majorly flopped at Chelsea despite joining for big money from Brighton, where he’d established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

Cucurella is now said to be keen on a return to La Liga, according to Todo Fichajes, and Chelsea are ready to do what they can to help facilitate that, and are very much expecting to make a loss on the big fee they paid for him.

All in all, the significant cost of all of this is pretty embarrassing for Chelsea and their owners, who have done so much poorly-thought-out business since taking over the club from Roman Abramovich.

Cucurella is just one of many expensive signings who haven’t lived up to expectations, and it will be interesting to see how easy it is to offload him this summer.

Cucurella has asked his agents to get him a transfer back to La Liga

Todo Fichajes claim that Cucurella is fed up with life in the Premier League and wants to return to Spain this summer, instructing his agents to find him a club in La Liga.

The report adds that the likes of Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Real Sociedad could be among the suitors for Cucurella, so Chelsea will no doubt hope at least one of these will come forward with a decent offer.

As for Cucurella himself, it could be that moving back to Spain would be the best move for him now to revive his career, which had looked so promising before his move to Stamford Bridge.

There’s surely a manager out there who can restore Cucurella’s confidence and get him back to his best.