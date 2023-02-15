Chelsea have contacted the agent of long-term target and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as they look to bolster their team’s core.

The rumours just keep on coming when the Blues are in question and the club are seemingly keen to add another midfielder to their ranks, with Lavia a very hot candidate.

The 19-year-old has been hotly linked with Chelsea in the past and Simon Phillips via GiveMeSport is now reporting that the Stamford Bridge side are in contact with the player’s agent over a move.

According to the Southampton Daily Echo, Chelsea saw a £50million bid turned down for Lavia in the summer but that hasn’t halted the Blues’ interest in him.

Lavia’s development has blossomed at St. Mary’s

Lavia has been a revelation for Southampton since signing from Manchester City in July last year, making 12 league appearances this season, proving himself as a player that loves breaking down opposition attacks and getting his team forwards, something Chelsea have lacked the ability to do in recent years.

The £50 million fee remains a key figure in this rumour, but if Southampton fail to retain their Premier League status, Chelsea could well end up signing Lavia for a lot less than that were the Saints to offload a player who has proved he is too good for the Championship.