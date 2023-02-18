Newcastle United’s Nick Pope has been sent off at St James’ Park against Liverpool.

The goalkeeper handled the ball outside of his penalty area to try and stop a threatening counter-attack started by Alisson, with Mohamed Salah waiting to latch onto an inch-perfect pass.

The referee did not hesitate before pulling out a red card and sending Pope off the pitch for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Take a look at the incident below:

NIGHTMARE! Nick Pope is SENT OFF! ? He will now MISS the Carabao Cup final… pic.twitter.com/kDaVTZSA6T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

Eddie Howe and the Magpies are now in a nightmare situation as they are 2-0 down in the first half and Pope, who has been sensational between the sticks this season, will miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next Sunday.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.