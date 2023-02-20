Exclusive: Chelsea target “has many proposals” and could seal Premier League transfer in the summer

Chelsea had an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window, but a move to the Premier League could finally happen in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Chelsea’s interest in Thuram was not that advanced, with Mykhaylo Mudryk always their preferred option to strengthen their attack in January.

Thuram, meanwhile, was also more keen to wait until the end of the season to decide his next move, and it seems he won’t be short of offers.

Romano says the France international has several offers from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga, so it will be interesting to see who can tempt him the most.

“A deal for Marcus Thuram didn’t happen because Chelsea had the player on their list but it was never close,” Romano said.

“The priority was Mykhaylo Mudryk and they’ve been able to sign him.

“Thuram always wanted to decide his future in the final months of his contract, not in January.

“Thuram has many proposals from England, Spain and Italy too; decision will be later this year.”

Thuram has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, and he’ll be a valuable asset for most top clubs around Europe if he can maintain that form in another league.

Chelsea could arguably still do with bringing in the 25-year-old as they continue to struggle with some poor performances from attacking players like Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completely fallen out of favour with Graham Potter.