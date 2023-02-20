Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes bold Arsenal and Liverpool predictions

Fabrizio Romano has made some bold predictions for how the Premier League title race and battle for the top four will pan out.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano still made Arsenal his favourites to edge both Manchester City and Manchester United for the title, while he also felt Liverpool still had to be taken seriously as contenders for the top four.

Despite a bit of a recent blip for the Gunners, they remain in a fairly strong position as City surprisingly dropped points against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with Mikel Arteta’s side potentially looking at a five-point lead at the top of the table if they win their game in hand.

It might not just be City that Arsenal have to think about, though, with Romano insisting Man Utd are also one of the three teams in this season’s title race.

“All three of Arsenal, Man City and Man United are in the title race, in my opinion,” Romano said.

“I’m not big fan of making predictions, and I love to enjoy football at top level – this year the title race is really amazing and I’m sure it will be until the final 1/2 games of the Premier League.

“I think City will be there until the end to fight, but I still see Arsenal as favourites; I love their mentality.”

Romano added that he thinks Liverpool still pose a serious threat to the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to clinch Champions League qualification.

“I see Liverpool doing very well in the second part of the season,” Romano said.

“I think they can create serious problems to the contenders, including Tottenham and Newcastle.

“It hasn’t been their best season, but they look like they’re improving and you can never write them off.”

