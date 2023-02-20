Former Leeds United star Brian Deane has named his suggestion for the ideal replacement for Jesse Marsch.

Deane has tweeted calling for former Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez to come in after the club’s lengthy search for a new head coach.

Leeds are struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table and they face the very real threat of relegation unless they can save themselves soon.

Benitez’s experience could make him an ideal choice to take over at Elland Road, according to Deane, who tweeted: “Rafa Benitez at Elland Road anyone? Been there, seen it, done it.”

Leeds fans will surely just be hoping this can be resolved soon after such a lengthy search to find a replacement for Marsch.