(Video) Clinical Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid 5-2 up against Liverpool

Real Madrid have scored five goals without reply to lead Liverpool 5-2 during Tuesday night’s Champions League Last 16 tie at Anfield.

In what has been a remarkable game, fans have so far seen a whopping seven goals scored with the first two going the Reds’ way.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah fired the Reds into an early first-half lead but following a brace from Vini Junior, with one goal coming from a huge error by Alisson, Los Blancos were able to go into the half-time break all level at 2-2.

However, not long into the second half and fans would have been forgiven for taking a double-take at the scoreline, which now reads 5-2 to the Spaniards.

Eder Militao fired Los Blancos into a second-half lead before a brilliant double from Karim Benzema has all but sealed the Reds’ European fate.

THAT IS SILKY! ? Karim Benzema is the coolest man on the planet ? What a goal! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/FFLHjcpMxU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023