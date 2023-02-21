(Video) Clinical Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid 5-2 up against Liverpool

Real Madrid have scored five goals without reply to lead Liverpool 5-2 during Tuesday night’s Champions League Last 16 tie at Anfield.
In what has been a remarkable game, fans have so far seen a whopping seven goals scored with the first two going the Reds’ way.
Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah fired the Reds into an early first-half lead but following a brace from Vini Junior, with one goal coming from a huge error by Alisson, Los Blancos were able to go into the half-time break all level at 2-2.
However, not long into the second half and fans would have been forgiven for taking a double-take at the scoreline, which now reads 5-2 to the Spaniards.
Eder Militao fired Los Blancos into a second-half lead before a brilliant double from Karim Benzema has all but sealed the Reds’ European fate.
THAT IS SILKY! ?
Karim Benzema is the coolest man on the planet ?
What a goal! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/FFLHjcpMxU
Real Madrid hit Liverpool on the counter, it's 5 and Karim Benzema's composure is on display.
His first #UCL goal of the season. ? pic.twitter.com/3QT9ImAsEL
