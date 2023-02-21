(Video) Clinical Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid 5-2 up against Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid have scored five goals without reply to lead Liverpool 5-2 during Tuesday night’s Champions League Last 16 tie at Anfield.

In what has been a remarkable game, fans have so far seen a whopping seven goals scored with the first two going the Reds’ way.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah fired the Reds into an early first-half lead but following a brace from Vini Junior, with one goal coming from a huge error by Alisson, Los Blancos were able to go into the half-time break all level at 2-2.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Karim Benzema adds to Liverpool’s misery in crazy clash at Anfield
(Video) Real Madrid on verge of sensational comeback after Eder Militao nets bullet header
Video: Man United target scores for Napoli in Champions League clash

However, not long into the second half and fans would have been forgiven for taking a double-take at the scoreline, which now reads 5-2 to the Spaniards.

Eder Militao fired Los Blancos into a second-half lead before a brilliant double from Karim Benzema has all but sealed the Reds’ European fate.

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.