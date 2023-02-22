‘Liverpool are his ideal team’ – Reds given transfer boost in pursuit of £98m defender

A German football reporter has admitted that Liverpool are Gvardiol’s “ideal” team as the club’s links to the Croatian intensify.

In an article from FootballTalk, Sky Sports Germany’s football reporter Phillip Hinze has said that Anfield could be a top destination for the Croatian, despite the uncertainty around the Reds’ season.

“The Leipzig fans love him, but they know Gvardiol will not end his career with them. He’s said Liverpool is his ideal team. They can buy the release clause. He can be the world’s best defender in the next three to five years.”

The Croatian has already shown his ability on the world stage, staking a claim for the best defender at the World Cup back in the summer as Croatia reached the semi-finals of the competition, while also performing admirably for Die Roten Bullen in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp could certainly do with another central defender that he can rely on, with Ibrahim Konate and Joel Matip prone to an injury, so Gvardiol could be the man to trust having only missed ten games of football in two years.

With the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City circling for the Croatian youngster, Liverpool will hope to compete with their rivals for the player’s signature, with his demand likely to rise further in the summer.