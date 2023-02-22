Video: Man City target Josko Gvardiol heads home equaliser against the Premier League side

RB Leipzig are level in their Champions League clash with Man City and it was a target for the Manchester club, Josko Gvardiol, who headed it home.

The Premier League club took the lead in the first half through Mahrez but the German club have been a totally different team since the break and deservingly got an equaliser through a Gvardiol header.

According to GOAL, Man City will have to battle with Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signing of Croatian defender in the summer.

LEIPZIG TURN IT AROUND!!!! ? Croatian centre-back Joško Gvardiol heads home an equaliser for the home side!! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/j3mUXmQDTo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2023