Video: Man City target Josko Gvardiol heads home equaliser against the Premier League side

RB Leipzig are level in their Champions League clash with Man City and it was a target for the Manchester club, Josko Gvardiol, who headed it home.
The Premier League club took the lead in the first half through Mahrez but the German club have been a totally different team since the break and deservingly got an equaliser through a Gvardiol header.
According to GOAL, Man City will have to battle with Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signing of Croatian defender in the summer.
LEIPZIG TURN IT AROUND!!!! ?
Croatian centre-back Joško Gvardiol heads home an equaliser for the home side!! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/j3mUXmQDTo
Joško Gvardiol catches Ederson dancing on his line and Leipzig are back in this one. ? pic.twitter.com/D1uWIRZ76p
