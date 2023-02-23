Chelsea could sell midfielder Mason Mount in the summer if they cannot reach an agreement over a new contract as talks continue to stall.

Rumours have been circling around the 24-year old midfielder that he had been attracting suitors with there being no progress with deal extension talks.

The Athletic reported at the start of the week that Chelsea have now put any further conversations around a new contract on hold until the team pick up form after winning just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Now, Simon Johnson and Liam Twomey of the Athletic are reporting that the Blues will look to offload their two-time Player of the Year in the summer when he will have just a year left on his current contract if they can’t agree on a deal, a decision that means they will also avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

As an academy product, a Mount sale will count as pure profit for Chelsea which means they will continue to comply with Financial Fair Play, something that Todd Boehly has been very keen on finding ways around since his arrival at SW6.

Mount will hope that his form improves considerably if he wants to continue his stay at Stamford Bridge, with the player in what many feel is his worst run of form since he began his senior team journey.