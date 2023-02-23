Manchester United fans aim hilarious chant at Frenkie de Jong following summer transfer rejection

Manchester United fans at Old Trafford tonight couldn’t resist trolling Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after the end of their Europa League clash.

Man Utd came from behind to win 2-1 against Barca, with second half goals from Fred and Antony giving them a huge victory after Robert Lewandowski had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

At the final whistle, it seems De Jong was the main target for Red Devils supporters, who couldn’t resist rubbing it in the Netherlands international’s face after he turned down the chance to join them in the summer.

See below as Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News tweeted about the chants aimed at De Jong…

De Jong could surely have been a fine addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad if he had joined, though in fairness the likes of Casemiro and Fred are doing pretty well in that department now.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC decide to come back in for De Jong at some point, but for now the club’s fans are enjoying mocking him over this result.

