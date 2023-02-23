Video: Cody Gakpo returns to PSV to say goodbye and receives hero’s welcome

Cody Gakpo departed PSV in January for Liverpool and for the first time tonight, returned to his old club to say goodbye to the fans. 

The Dutch side were in action in the Europa League tonight and were 2-0 winners over Sevilla but exited the competition 3-2 on aggregate.

Before the match, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo went onto the pitch to say goodbye to the fans and the home crowd gave the Netherlands star a hero’s welcome as they sang his chant to him.

