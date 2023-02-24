Report: Liverpool staff are seriously excited about their 17-year-old youngster, he’ll be in the first-team next season

Liverpool are hugely excited by 17-year-old youngster Ben Doak.

Doak was signed from Celtic last summer and has gone on to feature in the Liverpool first team already this season, despite being just 17 years old.

The young winger has spent most of his time with the youth teams, but a report from The Athletic has claimed that he will be regularly be with the first-team next season.

The report claims that Liverpool won’t look to sign a forward this summer as they’re so excited by the potential Doak has.

