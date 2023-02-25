RB Leipzig will have to dig out the chequebook and put a few zeros in to snap up Jonathan David this summer – between €40-45m to be precise, according to an exclusive reveal from Christian Falk.

The Canada international has garnered serious interest from the English top-flight too with both Tottenham and Arsenal thought to be keen.

“There’s a big question for RB Leipzig over their ability to get Jonathan David given the player won’t come cheap from Lille. They need a player like him, of course, and the interesting thing to note is that both Max Eberl and Marco Rose also wanted him before for Gladbach when they worked together,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“They want him but they have to see if they have the money. I heard that the player is ready for the next step but then you have to pay up – I know Lille are looking for about €40-45m, so this could be a lot of money for Leipzig. But they need a player in his position.

“Timo Werner is having a better time than he was at Chelsea but he’s not the same goal-getter he was in his first stint at Leipzig.”

One has to imagine that £35.3m-£39.8m will hardly be a serious obstacle to Premier League outfits in light of the financial dominance of English football.

That being said, with the Gunners already possessing Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and their London rivals likely to seriously pursue a new incoming should Harry Kane depart in the summer, there is a clear window of opportunity for Red Bull to get ahead of the competition.

With Timo Werner not quite enjoying as rich a vein of form as he did prior to his ill-fated switch to London, it’s a move that would certainly make sense for Die Roten Bullen.

Bearing in mind that Christopher Nkunku is destined for Chelsea in the summer – not forgetting that the Frenchman is well clear of his teammates in the goalscoring charts – there’s a clear need to bring in a reliable goalscorer at the next available opportunity.