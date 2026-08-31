Romano gives “here we go” for striker transfer to Spanish giants

Jonathan David celebrates a goal for Juventus (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Jonathan David’s move to Atletico Madrid has the “here we go” treatment from Fabrizio Romano just hours after it was rumoured.

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The transfer window doesn’t close until tomorrow night, but things are already happening at such pace that it’s hard to keep up.

Just a couple of hours ago, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano was reporting that there was serious Atletico Madrid interest in Juventus striker Jonathan David. Now, it’s already reached the stage where Romano is giving is his “here we go” stamp of approval as a done deal.

The details are as follows: David will join on an initial loan, but there is an option to buy. It’s not yet clear if that is triggered automatically by certain objective, or is totally down to the Spanish side. It’s also not clear what the fee would be.

In the meantime, Atletico are set to cover more than half of his salary.

David set for one year loan move to Atletico with permanent transfer possible

This looks like a deal that pleases everyone, which probably explains why it was able to come together so quickly. Juventus get a player they clearly don’t fancy off their books for now, and potentially for the long term too.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone gets a new option up front and David gets a fresh start. The Canada international has shown he has the ability to be a regular scorer in the right setup, but the match with Juventus was never there, right from the start.

A good run in La Liga could change everything for the 26 year old.