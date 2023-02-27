Liverpool could sanction surprise sale to fund move for £70m Tottenham target

Liverpool could sell fan favourite Thiago to AC Milan this summer in order to fund a move for Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

That is according to CalcioMercatoWeb, who reports that AC Milan are keen to bring in Thiago during the summer transfer window and should that happen, the Reds will go to Milan’s city rivals Inter in order to sign Barella as the Spaniard’s replacement – who will cost around £70m.

Thiago is now 31 years old and has a year and a half left on his current deal. Out of Liverpool’s midfield options, the Spaniard is the least of Jurgen Klopp’s problems as the likes of Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are more likely to be shipped out ahead of the former Bayern Munich man.

Nevertheless, there is change coming to Liverpool’s midfield this summer and Barella would be a great option for the Premier League giants.

The report states that Tottenham are another English team interested in the Italy international and if the North London club finishes in the top four this season, they could tempt the 26-year-old away from Merseyside.