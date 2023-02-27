Newcastle fear key player might leave for Real Madrid

Newcastle fear Bruno Guimarães could leave the club to move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Guimarães has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club from Lyon and is one of the main reasons behind their success this season.

Losing him would be catastrophic and heartbreaking for Newcastle fans, with the two parties enjoying a special connection since his arrival.

A report from Defensa Central has claimed that Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Guimarães if they fail to land Jude Bellingham this summer.