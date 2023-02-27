Graham Potter identifies key reason as to why Chelsea are underperforming

Graham Potter is under pressure at Chelsea as recent performances have been underwhelming from the West London club and the English coach may have identified a reason for this.

Potter got the Chelsea job off the back of the splendid work he did at Brighton and in his previous jobs with the Seagulls, Swansea and Ostersunds, the 47-year-old developed a reputation as a very hands-on coach who worked rigorously on patterns of play and team shape in training.

According to the Daily Mail, Potter is believed to feel that his training sessions at Chelsea are being undermined by having too many players to work with and is finding it hard to get his messages across.

The West London club currently have a first-team squad of 31 following an extraordinary January transfer window which saw the owners spend £323million on eight new players, with only Jorginho being the only big name to exit.

This is a valid point that has already been brought up by many pundits and the problem certainly is having an impact at Chelsea. The Blues owners have left Potter in an impossible situation as managing that amount of players, who are also big names, is very difficult.

The West London club need to trim their squad significantly in the summer and should give Potter the pre-season and the start of the next campaign before pulling the plug on the project.