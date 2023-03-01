Whether or not Arsenal go on to lift the Premier League title this season, it appears the lure of Spanish giants, Barcelona, still trumps the best that English football has to offer.

Both the North Londoners and the Catalans are on the way back after a few under-par seasons, and each is playing a similar style under their ex-midfield stars, Mikel Arteta and Xavi Hernandez.

Fluid in possession and with a snipers eye for goal whilst generally being water tight at the back, they’ve been a joy to watch for the most part in 2022/23.

Though there’s still plenty of football to play this season, both teams are in the box seat in terms of edging towards a title triumph, and with young players peppering their squads, there’s little to choose between them.

As far as one player is concerned, however, it’s the opportunity to play alongside Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou which tilts the balance Barca’s way.

According to Sport, Brazilian teenage sensation, Vitor Roque, believes it would be a “wonderful thing” if the Catalans come calling in the summer.

“When I watch him (Lewandowski) on TV I always notice his great finishing power, which I think is his strong point. He is spectacular and I followed him at Bayern Munich and now at Barcelona,” he said.

“[…] If I had a player at my side at this level I would try to learn as much as I could. If that happens, it would be very important for my career. It would be a wonderful thing.”

The Spanish outlet report that Barca have been keeping tabs on the player who is also coveted by Arteta, as recently reported by Goal.

At 18 years of age, unless he hits the ground running in Europe, he’s unlikely to force his way straight into the starting XI, however, he appears keen to learn from one of the best strikers in the business, and that can only be good news for the La Liga outfit.

Arsenal will be disappointed to miss out on the chance to add another top young talent to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in Arteta’s squad.