Liverpool remain in a strong position in the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football in recent times, and it makes sense that we’re likely to see a major battle for his signature this summer.

Jacobs has explained that Liverpool have done a lot of legwork on this deal, and the prospect of them failing to qualify for the Champions League shouldn’t hurt their chances as they’re so good at selling their project to players.

Discussing the latest on Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham, Jacobs said: “First and foremost, Liverpool want to revamp their midfield. Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham remains a priority target. Liverpool have put a lot of legwork into signing him already. Real Madrid and Manchester City remain their two primary rivals.

“What Liverpool do really well is offer players a consistent narrative. Bellingham, and his father Mark, will already have a very vivid picture of what a move looks like. The little details make all the difference. Bellingham won’t just pick based on finances or Champions League football. He wants a project, manager and dressing room he believes in.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, would also surely do well to sign an elite talent like Bellingham to strengthen their midfield, but for now Fabrizio Romano suggests it’s going to be an issue due to the uncertainty over their ownership situation in the months ahead…

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are still frontrunners in Bellingham race. No decision made on player side yet, his father Mark takes care of the negotiations. ????????? #Bellingham Man Utd appreciate Jude but summer budget still not clear due to club’s sale situation. pic.twitter.com/PEF5bvdiru — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2023

All in all, this looks encouraging for Liverpool, who look a good fit for Bellingham’s style of play as he continues to develop into one of the top midfield players of his generation.

The Reds need to rebuild as this current squad passes its peak, and Bellingham looks perfect to be the centre of that rebuild for the next few years.