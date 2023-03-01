Man United make contact with £48m star who has told friends he wants Old Trafford move

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is believed to want Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus for next season and it is now being reported that the Manchester club have made contact with the 22-year-old. 

It was reported this week by Manchester Evening News that the former Ajax coach has identified Kudus ahead of next season and believes the Ghana international has the attributes to excel in the Premier League.

The pair have already worked together at the Dutch club and according to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is keen on a reunion with the Man United boss, telling his friends of his desire to play at Old Trafford next season.

The Manchester club have now made contact with Kudus’ camp to discuss a potential transfer and the deal could be worth around £48m.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Ajax.
Kudus is having a good season in Amsterdam and shun in the Champions League this season, where he scored four goals along with two assists in Ajax’s six games.

The attacking midfielder could play behind the striker in Ten Hag’s system and it is very likely that Ten Hag will bring in a new frontman alongside the Ghanaian star this summer, should he sign the 22-year-old.

