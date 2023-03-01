Gary Neville praises “devastating” Man United transfer decision under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on to his old club for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international’s arrival raised one or two eyebrows initially, as he’d already won all there is to win at club level during a great career at the Bernabeu, and looked to be moving after his peak years were behind him.

However, Casemiro has proven a superb addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, with Neville praising it as a “devastating” decision in the transfer market.

Speaking on The Overlap in the video below, Neville said: “I think he’ll want those younger, hungrier ones that have still got that growth rather than the finished article.

“Casemiro obviously defeats that a little bit, but you look at Antony and Lisandro Martinez, they’re younger and hungrier.

“But Casemiro, there’s no doubt – we all said it by the way – £60m? £70m? And £20m-a-year [contract] for five years is a £170m investment. That is a massive investment.

“It’s not a smart or shrewd signing when you look at it from a [big picture] point of view. None of us thought that.

“But the impact he’s having in the short term and what Manchester United need now, he’s devastating for the club in unbelievable ways.”

Casemiro scored the opening goal for the Red Devils in their Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United, and has generally been a hugely important part of this new-look, improved side.

Even if the 31-year-old doesn’t end up being the most long-term option at Old Trafford, he’s really made his mark this season and can help lay the foundations for a better future at the club after a difficult few years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.