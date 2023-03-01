Video: Martin Odegaard adds third to give Arsenal all three points vs Everton

Arsenal have all but secured the three points against Everton at the Emirates to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points. 

The Gunners were 2-0 up going into the halftime break thanks to goals from Saka and Martinelli and now the captain has scored the third to kill off the match.

The goal came after Trossard was played down the line and the Belgian international then picked out Odegaard in the Everton box, who finished the move off with a tidy finish.

