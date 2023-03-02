Chelsea back in for world class star who’s also a transfer target for Liverpool

Chelsea are reportedly reviving their interest in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatia international has established himself as one of the finest young players in world football, and it’s little surprise to see that there looks set to be plenty of interest in him ahead of the summer.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside earlier this week, Ben Jacobs stated that Liverpool had an interest in Gvardiol, and denied that the 21-year-old had already said yes to Real Madrid.

Now the Times report that Chelsea seem to be back in for Gvardiol, a player they’ve come close to signing in the past.

Gvardiol is also linked with the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham in the report, though one imagines Chelsea and Liverpool probably need him most.

The Blues have endured a nightmarish season, and Gvardiol could be an important long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva, as well as an upgrade on the unconvincing Kalidou Koulibaly, while Wesley Fofana has had problems with injuries in his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also had a difficult campaign and would do well to think about Gvardiol as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who looks to be past his best.