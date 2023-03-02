Manchester City emerge as contenders to sign West Ham midfielder

Manchester City have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Declan Rice in the summer with his West Ham future uncertain.

Rice has attracted many suitors in the past few windows including Arsenal and Chelsea, and City are the latest name to throw their name in the hat for the midfielder.

This is according to TeamTalk, who say that the Hammers may be accepting defeat at a summer exit for their captain, with David Moyes continuing to insist that any team interested will have to pay a British record fee for him. The current record fee stands at £106million, which is what Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez in January.

Graeme Bailey of 90Min Football told TeamTalk that clubs will now need to be seriously cautious of City’s interest as the club may sell some players to make space for the Englishman.

“One side that needs watching is Manchester City, who are again seriously considering him as part of a possible midfield overhaul.

“With Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and possibly Kalvin Phillips all possible departures, there will be more than enough room at City to take him and they have always appreciated him.”

Rice has been an in-demand man for many seasons now and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon, so it will be very interesting to see where he ends up.