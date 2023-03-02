Video: “Such a winner” – Man United’s Erik ten Hag backs Max Verstappen to win another Formula 1 world title

The Formula 1 season gets underway in Bahrain this weekend and ahead of the season opener, Man United boss Erik ten Hag has backed fellow countrymen Max Verstappen to win the championship again.

The Red Bull driver has won the last two F1 world titles and the Dutch driver is the favourite to win a third this season. With F1 being a hot topic this week upon the sport’s return, Ten Hag was asked about Verstappen in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Man United’s clash with Liverpool at the weekend and the Dutch coach heaped praise on the 25-year-old star.

Ten Hag said about the Red Bull driver: “Tips I don’t have because he has shown such massive performances, he is such a good driver first place but also he such a great personality, such a winner, so he knows how to win.

“I’m sure he will do this year the same because he is so consistently young but already so experienced. We are really proud of him in the Netherlands and I wish him good luck for the season and bring the world title again to the Netherlands.”