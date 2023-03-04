Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, the 22-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of the Premier League club with his performances this season and he has 5 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

Szoboszlai is regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues need to add more quality and depth through their field and the Hungarian international could prove to be a superb long-term investment.

The report adds that Chelsea are currently in advanced negotiations to sign the player and the two parties are close to agreeing on a deal.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for the player and moving to Stamford Bridge would be a major step up in his career. The 22-year-old will add goals and creativity from the midfield if Chelsea manage to secure his services.

Chelsea have already signed players like Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku from the German club and it seems that they are now set to sign another RB Leipzig player in the coming months.

Szoboszlai is still quite young and he’s likely to improve further with coaching and experience. The 22-year-old could develop into a top-class player for Chelsea in the long run.

The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026 and he has a market value of around €35 million according to transfermarkt.