Newcastle United confident of tying star player down to new contract

Newcastle United are reportedly confident of getting star midfield player Bruno Guimaraes to sign a new contract at St James’ Park.

The Brazil international has been hugely influential for Eddie Howe’s side since joining from Lyon midway through last season, and it makes sense that the Magpies are eager to keep him and get him to commit his future.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle sources also seem confident that Guimaraes will indeed agree to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Newcastle could surely face interest from other top clubs in Guimaraes in the near future, so fans will be relieved to hear that it looks like he’s ready to stay at St James’ Park.

It’s still early days in the NUFC project, so a talent like Guimaraes could be forgiven for looking to move to a more established European giant in order to win major trophies sooner.

However, there will surely be good times ahead for Newcastle, especially if big names like this are prepared to stay and take the club forwards.

