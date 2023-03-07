Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries at the end of the season.

According to reports, Eddie Howe is looking to improve his full-back options and he wants the Magpies to sign the Dutch international.

Newcastle will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for the 26-year-old defender.

Dumfries has been a key player for Inter Milan since joining the club and it remains to be seen if the Italian outfit are prepared to let go of him at the end of the season.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will need better players in order to compete on all fronts next year.

Signing the 26-year-old Dutch international will certainly add more quality and depth to their defence and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can pull it off.

Newcastle currently have Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo as their right-backs.

While Trippier has been a key player for them, the likes of Kraft and Manquillo are simply not good enough for the top level.

Dumfries would be a major upgrade on the two players and he could replace Trippier in the starting lineup in the coming seasons as well.