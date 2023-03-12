It’s not a happy camp at the London Stadium at present, with manager, David Moyes, incredibly going public on one of his West Ham players not training properly.

For a start that isn’t going to endear the Scot to the squad, who are already going through a tough time down at the foot of the Premier League as it is.

It’s obvious that they have problems defensively, though a team that can boast the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca in attack should be scoring more than the 24 they’ve managed thus far in the top flight during 2022/23.

The towering Italian hasn’t really settled at the London Stadium, and it’s he who his manager has dug out, potentially meaning a move away this summer is the only option for all parties.

“I think first of all, individual form would be the key – I need people to train well and look good so we can give them that opportunity. I’m hoping that all three can do it. Gianluca’s still behind it a bit,” he was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.

The 24-year-old hit man signed from Sassuolo for £35.5m according to Sky Sports, and in fairness to Moyes, he’s rarely looked like living up to the billing that such a fee would suggest.

That being said, a private word behind the scenes and some encouragement is surely much more preferable than hanging one of your players out to dry.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Miguel Almiron delighted with first home goal since October Video: Huge mistake from Kieran Trippier helps Wolves to equalise Newcastle told goal-machine will cost 120m+ next transfer window

If nothing else, it also hints at the Scot’s lack of management skills if he’s unable to get the best out of his players.

Time will tell if his words have had a galvanising effect or precisely the opposite.