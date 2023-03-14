Things are beginning to look up for Chelsea and their manager, Graham Potter, as the return of another big name star will bolster his squad options.

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in football.

Potter had been under the most severe pressure, but three wins in a row against Leeds United and Leicester City in the Premier League, and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, have reversed the narrative that, perhaps, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man wasn’t the right person for the job.

Though they’re way off the pace at the top of the table and currently sit in tenth, a strong finish to the current campaign might see them make it into Europe for the 23/24 season, albeit in the Europa, rather than Champions League.

In order to do that, however, they need their best players playing.

Fortunately, the return of Edouard Mendy to full training, per The Athletic (subscription required), will be manna from heaven for Potter and his staff.

Though Kepa Arrizabalaga has proved to be an able deputy, having his first choice XI available will surely be Potter’s aim as we approach the business end of the campaign.

As The Athletic note, Kepa has played 26 times this season, whereas Mendy has only been able to turn out on 11 occasions.

Perhaps Kepa’s form even starts a conversation as to whether he can seriously challenge the Senegalese for the No.1 spot – just the sort of problem most managers would love to have.