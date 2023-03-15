Arsenal eyeing up a move for experienced Real Madrid ace

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

The 32-year-old has been a major disappointment since his move to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea.

Hazard has not been able to hit top form because of persistent injury problems and the Belgian is now being linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

Reports (h/t Fichajes.net) claim that Arsenal are keen on signing the Belgian international in the summer.

Given his status on the side, Hazard could be available for a reasonable price in the summer and he could be a useful squad option for Mikel Arteta.

He will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and it makes sense to cash in on the player. Hazard has played just 296 minutes this season and has one goal to his name. A fresh start could be ideal for the player.

Apparently, the Arsenal manager believes that he can get the best out of the former Chelsea winger once again. Hazard played his best football in the Premier League for Chelsea and a return to his comfort zone could be ideal for him.

There is no doubt that the Belgian was a world-class player during his time in England and he could make a big difference for Arsenal in the final third if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

The Gunners tried to sign a quality winger in January but they missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the former Chelsea star as an alternative in the summer.