Barcelona working on complicated deal to bring Lionel Messi home

You can never say never in football, and if the latest reports surrounding Lionel Messi are accurate, the Argentinian World Cup winner could be set for a sensational return to Barcelona this summer.

As of this moment, the Paris Saint-Germain player has yet to sign an extension to his two-year contract.

Whilst there’s nothing to suggest that Messi isn’t happy in the French capital, the plain fact that he’s not already been secured by PSG for the 2023/24 campaign has to be a little concerning.

Realistically, there are only a few clubs in world football that could afford to buy the attacking midfielder, and Barcelona wouldn’t appear to be one of them.

However, according to Fichajes.net, who note a conversation which was had by journalist, Gerard Romero, on his Jijantes Football Club Twitch channel, the club and Messi’s entourage are working on a deal to bring the player home to the Camp Nou for one final crack at the big time before an expected move to MLS.

Jijantes FC’s Twitter account also have a video of Jorge Messi and Rodrigo Messi – Leo’s father and brother – returning to Barcelona on Tuesday.

? IMAGEN @JijantesFC Jorge Messi regresa a Barcelona tras su viaje a Jeddah (Emiratos Arabes). Vuelve por primera vez tras su reunión con el presidente Laporta sin dar declaraciones a los medios. Lo hace acompañado de Rodrigo Messi. pic.twitter.com/IOtSlUBTzs — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) March 14, 2023

It really would be an incredible turn of events if, despite being in debt to the tune of over 1bn euros (in 2021) per ESPN, they were able to pull off such a stunning coup.

More Stories / Latest News Surprise name enters the Tottenham managerial race if club sack Conte Newcastle, West Ham keen on 23-year-old Premier League defender Klopp’s language before Real Madrid tie reminiscent of Barcelona playbook

It would require a number of players at Barcelona to be sold, though if there was even a small chance of a Messi return, most supporters would surely accept the club’s reasoning.

It’s a story that is set to run for a while yet, and could be one of the most unlikely comebacks since Liverpool beat a Messi-inspired Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.